Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Market Lane Bar has launched a range of Harry Potter-inspired cocktails
News / Weird & Wonderful

Market Lane Bar has launched a range of Harry Potter-inspired cocktails

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday September 11 2019, 3:51pm

Several cocktails covered in dry ice on a table
Photograph: Supplied

Ever since a certain lightning-scarred boy apparated into Melbourne, it seems that every muggle in town has been put under his spell. We’ve seen a rooftop bar be transformed, a wizarding suite open up at a CBD hotel and even a full-blown wizarding boutique open in Collingwood

Now, a prestigious Melbourne hotel that dates back to the 1890s has decided to throw its name into the goblet of... er... (pot)terrific experiences. 

The InterContinental Melbourne The Rialto is offering guests a magical experience to rival some of the city’s best. The Magical Façade Package includes an overnight stay at the InterContinental, breakfast at the Alluvial restaurant and a welcome cocktail potion at the hotel’s Market Lane Bar.

Market Lane Bar is brewing a bunch of magical cocktails for Melbourne fantasy fans. There’s the Love Potion, the bubbly Green Mayhem Brew, the Headmaster’s Lemon Sherbet Sour and even a non-alcoholic Butter Ginger Beer. For those who choose to dine at the Alluvial for dinner will even get their desserts served in a prophecy orb which seems like it was pulled straight from the dark arts. 

Prices start at $290 for the room, breakfast and a cocktail and you can book in now.

Take a look at 12 other Harry Potter-inspired experiences you can have in Melbourne. 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 281 Posts

Rebecca Russo is the Editor of Time Out Melbourne and joined Time Out in 2017.

She's a born and bred Melburnian who likes film, travelling and the great outdoors. In addition to her work at Time Out, Rebecca has written for Junkee, AWOL, The Cusp, Fashion Journal, Faster Louder and Tone Deaf, and spent her uni days volunteering for youth radio stations. Her words have appeared in print, online and in the sky! Just kidding, that skywriter paraphrased her to shit.

Reach her at rebecca.russo@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @beckrusso.