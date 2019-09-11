Market Lane Bar has launched a range of Harry Potter-inspired cocktails

Ever since a certain lightning-scarred boy apparated into Melbourne, it seems that every muggle in town has been put under his spell. We’ve seen a rooftop bar be transformed, a wizarding suite open up at a CBD hotel and even a full-blown wizarding boutique open in Collingwood.

Now, a prestigious Melbourne hotel that dates back to the 1890s has decided to throw its name into the goblet of... er... (pot)terrific experiences.

The InterContinental Melbourne The Rialto is offering guests a magical experience to rival some of the city’s best. The Magical Façade Package includes an overnight stay at the InterContinental, breakfast at the Alluvial restaurant and a welcome cocktail potion at the hotel’s Market Lane Bar.

Market Lane Bar is brewing a bunch of magical cocktails for Melbourne fantasy fans. There’s the Love Potion, the bubbly Green Mayhem Brew, the Headmaster’s Lemon Sherbet Sour and even a non-alcoholic Butter Ginger Beer. For those who choose to dine at the Alluvial for dinner will even get their desserts served in a prophecy orb which seems like it was pulled straight from the dark arts.

Prices start at $290 for the room, breakfast and a cocktail and you can book in now.