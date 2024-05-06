It was a rocky journey to launch Moon Dog's new Americana-themed venture in Footscray, Moon Dog Wild West. Yet after multiple setbacks, including a last-minute cancellation to the beer playground's grand opening night and council issues caused by a fire hydrant, the wait is well and truly over. In April, the hotly anticipated venue finally swung open its saloon doors with visitors scrambling in to test their cowboy skills on its bucking bull ride and sample a froff from one of its 100 ice-cold taps.

So what now on the Moon Dog front? Well, there's yet another brand new beer haven to look forward to and it's coming to Docklands' Marvel Stadium in a matter of months. Called Doglands, it promises to be even bigger than anything under the Moon Dog banner to date and will be split into two distinct areas: an eatery and bar to accommodate up to 100 thirsty beer-swillers, and a massive event space with capacity for more than 1400 patrons. Altogether, that's more room than both Moon Dog World and Moon Dog Wild West combined!

Photograph: Supplied / Moon Dog

While most details are still yet to be announced, we do know that Doglands will have Moon Dog's characteristic playful vibes, plus a 360-degree bar, small on-site brewhouse and even a hidden karaoke room! Anticipate fun oasis-themed features like palm trees, lots of pops of colour and more. Design renders of the space have already been revealed by Studio Y, and the Moon Dog crew are expecting to open its doors to the public at some point in July.

For more details, watch this space or head to the Moon Dog website to stay tuned for updates.

