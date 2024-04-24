Sure, watching Masterchef is pleasurable to the eye (aka food porn), but don't you ever wish you could just step into the screen and actually taste all those dishes from the show's best kitchen wizards? Well, thanks to a brand new collaboration between Crown Melbourne and Masterchef Australia, now you can.

From May 16 to August 4, the complex will host a unique Masterchef pop-up restaurant helmed by a rotating line-up of some of the most beloved chefs from the show. Each of them will hold a three-week residency, during which they'll serve up visitors some of their favourite signature dishes, inspired by the respective cuisine they're most lauded for. Queen of spice and all things nice Kishwar Chowdhury is set to kick off proceedings until June 2. “I am so excited to be the first MasterChef off the rank for the Alumni at Crown residency," Chowdhury shared. "I’ve curated a special menu featuring some of my signature dishes, showcased across India and Bangladesh, including the dessert that took me to the MasterChef finale."

Said dessert, of course, is none other than Chowdhury's 'Love Letter to Bangladesh': a heavenly scoop of toasted fennel and betel leaf ice cream, served with dark chocolate ganache, toasted coconut, dates, candied fennel mukhwas and jaggery caramel. Yeah, we'd make a booking for Chowdhury's residency for a taste of that dish alone. Savoury highlights from her menu include a lime and coconut scallop ceviche with charred pineapple and a rich Mughal-spiced goat shoulder in roasted marrow Nihari jus.

Photograph: Supplied / Crown

Callum Hann, who'll be following Chowdhury with a residency that begins on June 3, has shared in the enthusiasm. “MasterChef set me on the path towards the career I have today," he fondly recalled. "From the age of 19 it’s been a part of my life and story so I’m very excited to showcase my love for Aussie produce and take the best of what’s in season to create an unforgettable menu. As one of the earliest MasterChef alumni, I’m also super proud to show my kids where the dream began.”

If you, too, were charmed by Khanh Ong's vibrant personality and undeniable talent throughout the show, you'll be glad to know he'll also be participating in the pop-up with a residency from June 27 until July 14. “I've put together a menu that really brings out the best of my Vietnamese heritage and mixes it with some fine dining flair. We're talking bold flavours, fresh ingredients, and little twists along the way that I hope everyone will love!”

A fourth mystery star from Masterchef's alumni will also be joining on the fold but Crown's lips are sealed on that name at the minute. The announcement will be made on June 25.

To make a booking for the first residency, head to the website. More details about the pop-up are available here and you can join waitlists for the next residencies.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: