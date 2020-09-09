MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

An aerial photograph of a huge, abstract silver tree sculpture on a grassy lawn
Photograph: Vaughan Laws'Tree of Life', Phil Price 2012. Collection of McClelland, Southern Way McClelland Commission 2013,

McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery has launched an online wellbeing series

The Mornington Peninsula gallery has created online meditation videos featuring its large-scale sculptures

By
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Art and nature have long been used as tools to aid personal wellbeing. With everyone's personal wellbeing taking somewhat of a dip recently, Melbourne's McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery saw itself in the position of being able to offer both art and nature, albeit remotely. 

Inspired Minds is an art and wellbeing series developed by the park in collaboration with mental health experts the Mind Room. The series examines how art and nature (both of which the Langwarrin park has in spades) can have a positive impact on mental health, using "sculptural meditation" videos inspired by the park's art and environment. 

The first two episodes in the six-part series have been released and feature two of the park's best-known sculptures. In 'On Connection' at-home audiences can enjoy a meditation featuring Phil Price's 'The Tree of Life' (a giant, otherworldly eucalyptus tree), while in 'On Permanence' you'll meditate while watching footage of Dean Colls 'Rex Australis – The King is dead, long live the King' (a large, rust-coloured merino ram skull). 

Each video runs for roughly four minutes and features aerial footage of the sculptures overlaid with soothing nature sounds and meditation guidance from the Mind Room psychologist and co-founder Jo Mitchell. Maybe it's the six-odd months of isolation talking, but the videos are genuinely relaxing and evoke the tranquillity of the park.

McClelland Sculpture Park director Lisa Byrne says the videos were devised in response to the significant effect the pandemic was having on mental health. "We believe the combination of art, environment and meditation can provide a positive relief and inspiration for our community," she says.

"We want to inspire audiences and help them to – quite literally – take some height with aerial drone views of key sculptures accompanied by the guided meditation, presenting a discovery of the park through another angle, and possibly a discovery of themselves.”

The Inspired Minds meditation videos are available free online through the McClelland Sculpture Park website

The NGV is bringing back the landmark Melbourne Now exhibition for the tenth anniversary.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    Follow us

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.