Melbourne Aquarium is livestreaming its frenzied fish feeding today

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday March 25 2020, 9:22am

Fish at the Melbourne Aquarium
Photograph: Supplied

We have been waiting for this news and Melbourne’s Sea Life Aquarium has finally delivered. Today, Wednesday, March 25 at 1.30pm, you’ll be able to join the aquarists as they check in on the amazing tropical sea creatures that call the aquarium home. 

Tom the aquarist will be checking in on the Coral Atoll exhibit where moray eels and hundreds of multi-coloured fish spend their days, no doubt oblivious to what’s going on outside those thick glass walls. Tom will be feeding the fish “a nutritious lunch of veggies” and answering all the questions you have about life inside the aquarium. 

It’s happening today at 1.30pm on Sea Life Melbourne’s Facebook page

