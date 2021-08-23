Melbourne
An artist's rendering of the Greenline Initiative.
Photograph: Supplied by City of Melbourne

Melbourne could be getting a "High Line" style development in the CBD

This project will transform the Northbank precinct and create a stretch filled with parks, pedestrian boardwalks and native plantings

Written by
Adena Maier
Melbourne city council is moving forward with the landmark Greenline initiative that is set to cost up to $300 million and is anticipated to inject our economy with $1 billion of activity.

The Greenline initiative will create a continuous four-kilometre green link in Northbank, located on the north side of the Yarra River spanning from Birrarung Marr to the Bolte Bridge. The project will bring new pedestrian boardwalks, parks, native plantings and acknowledge and celebrate the area’s rich Aboriginal history and culture. 

Lord mayor Sally Capp compares the project to the High Line project in New York, where an abandoned elevated rail line was converted into a long, narrow urban park that now serves as a popular green oasis in the middle of the bustling city. 

“Greenline will create one of the largest networks of green spaces in Melbourne, delivering a premier destination for workers, tourists and residents to enjoy,” says Capp.

According to Capp, this project is the largest transformation of our city since the opening of Federation Square in 2002 and the completion of the Southbank Promenade in 1990. 

“As we move out of lockdowns and a post-COVID life, projects like Greenline will create jobs and help bring the buzz back to Melbourne,” says Capp.

Starting on August 23, there will be a six-week period where the project is soliciting community feedback and consultations as well as stakeholder engagement through Participate Melbourne.

