Timeout

A bowl of dumplings with chopped spring onions garnished on them sit in a white bowl. Behind them is a bamboo steamer filled with dumplings, as well as a white teapot.
Photograph: Josie Withers

Melbourne diners to get 20 per cent off their bill over the long weekend

Restaurants in Melbourne city council are giving diners discounts from June 11

By
Nic Dowse
Planning to ditch the city this June long weekend? You might want to reconsider as a new initiative announced by Melbourne city council is offering diners 20 per cent off their bills over the long weekend.

The Melbourne Money program allows those who dine at cafés, pubs, restaurants, bars, clubs and other hospitality venues to claim a 20 per cent reimbursement on their food and drink bill. Here's how it works: head to an eligible hospitality venue from Friday, June 11 and spend between $50 and $500 on food and drink. Pay the full bill on leaving and make sure you ask for an itemised receipt (i.e. a tax invoice). Then take a photo of your receipt and upload it to the Melbourne Money website, along with your nominated bank account details. Should everything be tickety-boo, you'll receive a 20 per cent reimbursement on your meal within five business days of submitting. 

The offer only applies to eligible venues within the Melbourne city council area, which includes the CBD but also Kensington, Carlton (including Lygon Street), Docklands, Southbank and North Melbourne. Your bill must also include the purchase of food (not just drinks) to be accepted. 

Keep in mind the offer launches on Friday, June 11 and runs until the allocated funds are exhausted – so don't dawdle about when submitting your receipts or you may miss out. More information on the Melbourne Money scheme will be available soon, head to the website for more info.

For some dining inspiration check out the 60 best restaurants to try all over Melbourne.  

