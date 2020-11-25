MelbourneChange city
Apple Pie Gin by Craft and Co
Photograph: Catherine Sutherland

Melbourne distillery Craft and Co has created an apple pie gin

It's got sugar, spice and everything nice in it and will zhuzh up any cocktail

By Rushani Epa
You might have heard of the warmly spiced Gingerbread Gin by the team at Collingwood's Craft and Co, but have you heard of their newest concoction yet? It's an Apple Pie Gin that will be at the top of your Christmas wish list this year.

The distillery's previous success with its Gingerbread Gin made it one of Australia's best-selling independent gins in 2019, and its Apple Pie Gin might follow suit. 

Upon tasting it you can expect to savour the flavours of freshly baked apple pie and shortbread, with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla, and a clean finish of juniper backbone. Its chief distiller Paul Baggio recommends sipping this Apple Pie Gin neat or with your choice of soda, but why stop there? Get creative like the distillers and add it to your cakes, ice cream, sauces or use it to spice up your ham glaze. 

You can order Apple Pie Gin directly from the distillery, or get it at retailers like Dan Murphy's. 

