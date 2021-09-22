Residents across the entire city reported feeling the quake just after 9am on September 22

No, you're not imagining it – Melbourne really did just experience an earthquake. Just after 9am on Wednesday, September 22, a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred 10km underground in Gippsland, with the quake epicentre located near Mansfield.

A magnitude 6.0 #Earthquake has occurred with an epicentre near Mansfield in Victoria. Widespread felt reports. If you have building damage or require SES assistance, phone 132500 and please be patient as lines may be busy. pic.twitter.com/8RUqnk4Iwb — VICSES News (@vicsesnews) September 21, 2021

The earthquake was felt across Melbourne, as well as regional Victoria, Canberra and parts of NSW. Residents across Melbourne reported feeling shaking across the city, with some reporting breakages and power outages.

The quake has also caused trams to come to a halt in part of the city, with Yarra Trams reporting no route 78 trams between Balaclava and Stop 50 Toorak Rd due to earthquake damage on Chapel Street (near Duke Street). Early information suggests South Yarra and the Chapel Street area has been one of the hardest hit by the quake, with some offices asked to evacuate and building damage.

Building damage on Chapel Street in Melbourne #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ph4KE8isPO — Simon Love (@SimoLove) September 21, 2021

If your home or business has been damaged or you require assistance, contact the SES on 132 500. Phone lines may be busy, so be patient.

