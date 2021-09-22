Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Melbourne skyline
Photograph: Felix Haumann/Pexels

Melbourne experienced a magnitude 6 earthquake this morning

Residents across the entire city reported feeling the quake just after 9am on September 22

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

No, you're not imagining it – Melbourne really did just experience an earthquake. Just after 9am on Wednesday, September 22, a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred 10km underground in Gippsland, with the quake epicentre located near Mansfield.

The earthquake was felt across Melbourne, as well as regional Victoria, Canberra and parts of NSW. Residents across Melbourne reported feeling shaking across the city, with some reporting breakages and power outages. 

The quake has also caused trams to come to a halt in part of the city, with Yarra Trams reporting no route 78 trams between Balaclava and Stop 50 Toorak Rd due to earthquake damage on Chapel Street (near Duke Street). Early information suggests South Yarra and the Chapel Street area has been one of the hardest hit by the quake, with some offices asked to evacuate and building damage. 

If your home or business has been damaged or you require assistance, contact the SES on 132 500. Phone lines may be busy, so be patient. 

Feeling a bit rattled after that? Treat yourself to some of the best hot chips in Melbourne.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.