Chips
Photograph: Creative Commons

The best hot chips in Melbourne

The ultimate sidekick to any meal, these are the best chips you can find throughout the city

Written by
Rushani Epa
Tomayto, tomahto. Potayto, potahto. Chips...chips? In the UK they'd look at you as if you had grown a third eye if you referred to crisps as chips, but here in Australia we've got an easygoing attitude to it all. Chips? Sure. Fries? Fine. 

Whatever you call it, we've got the lowdown on the best slivers of deep-fried potato one can find throughout the city. Have them loaded with an array of toppings or a cholestrol-inducing amount of chicken salt, the world is your oyster here. 

Just getting started with chips? Follow it up with a takeaway main from one of these venues.

Old bay fries at Belles Hot Chicken
Photograph: Supplied

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy

Crinkle cut. You either love 'em or you hate 'em. But it's not the crinkle cut of the fries at Belles that make them so moreish: it's the fries' classic Old Bay seasoning that lends them their reddish tinge. How does one describe Old Bay? It's a blend of 18 herbs and spices with the most notable flavours being celery seed, paprika, cinnamon and various chillies and peppers. And it certainly works with the thickness of a crinkle cut that acts as a mere vessel for all that flavour.

Curly fries at Parlour Diner
Photograph: Supplied

Curly fries at Parlour Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Windsor

For fries curlier than Miss Piggy's tail look no further than Windsor's Parlour Diner. Aside from offering some of the best fried chicken in the city, it also offers the biggest novelty of the fry world: curly fries. It's hard to come by these springy beauties in Melbourne, and the ones at Parlour are exceptional. They're deep-fried, crisped up and served with the venue's housemade sauces including chaos sauce that owes its heat to jalapeños and chipotle sauce. 

Frites at Entrecôte
Photograph: Supplied

Frites at Entrecôte

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra

These aren't fries, darling, these are frites. Minimalist and dare we say sophisticated? Yes, we know they serve them at McDonald's but we might argue that shoestring fries are the most superior type of fry there is. And the frites at Entrecôte are no exception. Long, slender and crisp ribbons of deep-fried potato, doused in the perfect amount of salt. They're often accompanied by steak and the venue's secret herb butter sauce, or topped off on a mitraillette, and they're just as good enjoyed on their own. 

Chilli cheese fries at 8bit Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

Chilli cheese fries at 8bit Melbourne

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

We're entering loaded fries territory now and it's a totally different league of hot chips. No longer is the fry the focal point but the ingredients that have made their bed on it. The ratio of topping-to-fry is also of utmost importance. At burger chain 8bit we believe they've nailed it with their chilli cheese fries. Expect a chunkier, beer-battered steak cut fry topped with chilli AKA a variation of chilli con carne featuring tender ground beef, cheese sauce, jalapeños and spring onion. Gamechanger.

Salted egg fries at Yoi Indonesian Fusion
Photograph: Supplied

Salted egg fries at Yoi Indonesian Fusion

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

You might not stop to think an Indonesian venue offers one of the city's best fries, but we're here to show you that it does. West Melbourne's Yoi Indonesian Fusion has many a hard-hitter in terms of food, but its salted egg fries should certainly not be overlooked. Not only are they shoestring fries (the superior kind, you should know that by now), they're also coated in salted egg yolk that lend it a sharp, umami characteristic. 

Poutine at The B.East
Photograph: Supplied

Poutine at The B.East

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick East

We couldn't possibly omit poutine from this list, and while B.East's poutine might dismay Canadians (note: there are no cheese curds), it sure is delicious. It's a messy medley of rich bacon bone gravy, crisp, beer-battered steak cut fries and shredded Jack cheddar. It truly is a meal in itself.

Minimum chips at Fish by Moonlite
Photograph: Instagram/gourmetbogan

Minimum chips at Fish by Moonlite

The makers of award-winning Captain Moonlite opened up their fish shop that doubles as a fish and chippery in 2020 and let us tell you it's some of the best fish and chips in the state. Seafood might be at the forefront here, but its generous portion of minimum chips (typical of any great fish and chippery) are crisp and exceptionally fresh. They don't make you feel like you've been hit in the face with an oil hangover and they're perfectly seasoned. What more could you want? 

Chips and gravy at the Chicken Palace
Photograph: Supplied

Chips and gravy at the Chicken Palace

Hidden away in a strip of shops off a major road in Footscray is a deep-fried gem. This is Chicken Palace – home of roast chooks, moreish gravy and chunky chips. You won't find run-of-the-mill charcoal chicken shop gravy here, this stuff is so good you can eat an entire tub of it in one sitting. Again, flawlessly chicken salted steak cut chips act as a mere conduit to the umami gravy that's immersed in drippings from the chicken. It's bliss.

Chips at Coburg Flame Grilled Chicken
Photograph: Supplied

Chips at Coburg Flame Grilled Chicken

Generous servings and low prices. This is what you'll find at Coburg Flame Grilled Chicken. The chips in question are thick and crunchy on the outside, soft in the middle and lathered in chicken salt. They glow like heaven itself under harsh light in a bain marie. This is the chip to soothe your hungover woes, and the chip to leave you feeling like a potato yourself.

