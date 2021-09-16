Crinkle cut. You either love 'em or you hate 'em. But it's not the crinkle cut of the fries at Belles that make them so moreish: it's the fries' classic Old Bay seasoning that lends them their reddish tinge. How does one describe Old Bay? It's a blend of 18 herbs and spices with the most notable flavours being celery seed, paprika, cinnamon and various chillies and peppers. And it certainly works with the thickness of a crinkle cut that acts as a mere vessel for all that flavour.
Tomayto, tomahto. Potayto, potahto. Chips...chips? In the UK they'd look at you as if you had grown a third eye if you referred to crisps as chips, but here in Australia we've got an easygoing attitude to it all. Chips? Sure. Fries? Fine.
Whatever you call it, we've got the lowdown on the best slivers of deep-fried potato one can find throughout the city. Have them loaded with an array of toppings or a cholestrol-inducing amount of chicken salt, the world is your oyster here.