MFWF Kings of Quebec
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne Food and Wine Festival has cancelled its Winter Edition

The major festival has made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming events

Written by
Rushani Epa
Melbourne Food and Wine Festival has made the decision to cancel its Winter Edition this year.

The Winter Edition was originally scheduled to take place from August 20 to 29 and was postponed, but has since been cancelled. Events were slated to take place down the track regionally as well, but due to the current climate all plans have come to a halt.

“The challenges around lockdowns and restrictions related to COVID-19 continue to affect event planning and it is with a heavy heart that we have made this decision. We rescheduled the festival twice this year to try and find a place on the calendar where we can run the event safely and with some certainty but these plans are no longer workable in the current environment,” says Anthea Loucas Bosha, CEO of Food + Drink Victoria, the not-for-profit parent company behind MFWF.

The festival plans on celebrating its 30th year in 2022 instead.

Support local venues with this guide to restaurants, bars and cafés offering takeaway and delivery.

