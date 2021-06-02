Melbourne hard lockdown extended, with rules changing for regional Victoria

The Victorian government has announced an extension of stage four restrictions based on continual growth in case numbers

Acting premier James Merlino has announced current restrictions will be extended for at least another seven days for those living within metropolitan Melbourne. The initial seven-day hard lockdown period was initially meant to end at 11.59pm on Thursday, June 3, but as case numbers are still increasing, the lockdown has been extended until 11.59pm on Thursday, June 10.

Things have changed for this extension, however. For those leaving the house for shopping or exercise in metropolitan Melbourne, you can now travel within a 10km radius. Maybe more importantly, regional Victorian restrictions will begin to ease from 11.59pm tomorrow night – this is following the news that there has been no community transmission in regional Victoria this week despite a case travelling through Bendigo and Axedale. For full restriction rules for those in regional Victoria, which change from 11.59pm of Thursday June 3, please visit the Vic Gov website.

Although the plan is for Melbourne to be out of restrictions by next Friday, the acting premier has said that it’s too risky to have people from Melbourne travelling into regional Victoria for the long weekend. “I need to be upfront that even if all goes well, we won’t be able to have people from Melbourne travelling to regional Victoria over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend,” said Merlino. “The risk of exporting the virus is just too high.”

There were six new locally acquired cases reported today, following a whopping 51,033 test results. Another 20,585 vaccination doses were administered yesterday as well. To assist businesses during this lockdown period, the Victorian government has announced a further $209 million support package on top of the $250 million announced last Sunday.

The current restrictions are as follows for metropolitan Melbourne:

Melburnians must stay home unless leaving for one of five reasons: shopping; authorised work or education; exercise for up to two hours a day with up to one person; caregiving; compassionate and medical reasons; and to get vaccinated.

Those who leave the home for shopping or exercise must stay within 10km of home .

Masks are mandatory outside and in public indoor places.

Restaurants, pubs and cafés can provide takeaway only.

Essential retail stores (such as pharmacies and supermarkets) remain open, while other retail outlets can do click and collect only.

For more information on current lockdown rules, please visit the Vic Gov website .

There are currently over 350 exposure sites to be aware of. If you have been to any of these sites during the periods detailed in the list, please get tested at one of these testing centres. Eligible for the vaccine? Book in for yours ASAP.

Don’t know whether you’re considered “metropolitan Melbourne”? Here’s an explainer.

Need ideas on what to do at home? Here’s our guide to the best at-home content.