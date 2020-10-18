So what is considered metropolitan Melbourne?

Check out where the border between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria lies

Back in July, premier Dan Andrews announced a return to stage three stay-at-home restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne. But the term “metropolitan Melbourne” is a pretty broad term, what exactly does it cover?

According to the government, “is the geographical area that defines Melbourne as a city and the capital of the state of Victoria”. There are 4.9 million people that live in the 9,990 square kilometres that metro Melbourne covers.

Metropolitan Melbourne is divided into 31 local government areas (LGAs). Those LGAs are: Banyule, Hume, Moreland, Bayside, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula, Boroondara, Knox, Nillumbik, Brimbank, Manningham, Port Phillip, Cardinia, Maribyrnong, Stonnington, Casey, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Darebin, Melbourne, Whittlesea, Frankston, Melton, Wyndham, Glen Eira, Monash, Yarra, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Yarra Ranges and Hobsons Bay.

If you’re confused as to what LGA you fall under, head to this website where you can input your suburb or postcode and it will tell you.

Melburnians can only leave their homes is for four reasons: to give or receive care; to work or study (if unable to do so from home); to exercise and socialise outdoors; and to buy food or supplies or access open services.

Those in metro Melbourne cannot enter regional Victoria unless under certain circumstances – read about it here.