Melbourne has a new online service linking volunteers to those in need

Want to volunteer your time? A new online platform set up by the Victorian government can match your skills to a role

A lot of people are wondering how they can help right now – help restaurants and bars that have lost trade, help those at home without friends or family or help those valiant health workers who are risking everything to keep us all safe. We put together a handy list of ways to support others in Melbourne but there’s also a new platform you can try.

The Victorian government has launched a volunteer platform called We Volunteer that aims to match those who wish to volunteer their time with roles available across the city. When you sign up to the platform, you can register your skills and search for roles that suit your interests – there’s also a bunch of roles available that can be performed at home, so you don’t have to leave your house if you don’t wish to.

For more info on the platform, head to We Volunteer’s website.