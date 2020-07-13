Melbourne is getting 95 extra train services per week to reduce crowding

As we return to our pandemic-induced sequestering, Melburnians have once again been asked to work from home if possible. Of course, for some people that is simply not possible and many employees who need to leave home for work rely on public transport to get there. Many other Melburnians rely on public transport to do the weekly grocery shop or to visit relatives for caregiving purposes.

To minimise the risk to people taking public transport during the new shutdowns, the state government has introduced an extra 95 train services each week. From July 13, extra train services will be added to the morning and afternoon peak periods to reduce the number of passengers on each service.

The Sunbury, Craigieburn, Werribee, Mernda, Dandenong, Ringwood and Glen Waverley lines will get an extra ten services a week, while the Hurstbridge line will get an extra five per week. Once the level crossing works are completed on the Sandringham and Frankston lines (from Monday, July 27) they will also get an extra ten services per week.

Two new tram shuttle services are also being introduced to reduce congestion. These include a weekday, peak period E-class service running along St George’s Road, Brunswick Street and Collins Street, and a service running from Victoria Harbour to St Vincent’s Plaza via Collins Street that will run up to 19 hours per day. The route 30 is also being replaced by the route 12, which will now run along La Trobe Street (it usually runs along Collins Street).

Melburnians who regularly catch buses might also notice that you can now board via all doors, and that bus drivers are no longer accepting cash fares – you must now travel on buses with a topped-up Myki card. You’ll be able to board buses via all doors for at least the next 18 months.

