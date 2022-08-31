If your feed has been filled with mates partying it up in Europe, you're not alone: Australians have been flocking to Europe in numbers matching pre-pandemic levels, eager for sunshine and to hit up the region's famed party scene. For those of us still kicking on down under, it's hard not to be a bit green with envy – but soon, Melburnians will be able to party like the Europeans.

After a five-year development and planning period, the City of Melbourne has officially given the green light for Atet, a floating, open-air nightclub to moor in the Docklands precinct. Offering sweeping views of Melbourne's skyline across Victoria harbour, the two-storey twin deck fit-out will be able to hold up to 550 partygoers and was inspired by the popular day clubs of Mykonos, Ibiza, Amsterdam and Berlin.

Photograph: DL Comms

"Atet is more than just a bar on water – we are channelling the open-air day party experience of festivals and day clubs around Europe, and providing it on a regular basis in the heart of Melbourne," says DJ and architect Jake Hughes, who is the brains behind the project.

Hughes adds that there's a sense of freedom derived from these outdoor, open-air parties that simply can't be replicated indoors, and this is what inspired the club's name. In ancient Egyptian mythology, Atet was the solar barge of the sun god Ra; it would travel through the sky every day to provide light to the world.

Built on the repurposed Alma Doepel barge, the venue will span 570-square-metres and will offer an expansive open deck with a mezzanine level above, as well as two bars and a commercial kitchen. On top of electronic music parties, Atet will also be able to cater for everything from high-end corporate events to weddings and milestone birthdays.

And perhaps most exciting, by proxy of being on a floating barge, Atet has the ability to relocate and there are plans for it to roam elsewhere for special events.

Atet is set to open this spring – watch this space for further updates.