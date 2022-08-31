Melbourne
A render of a floating, open-air nightclub with the Melbourne skyline in the background.
Photograph: DL Comms

Melbourne is getting a floating, open-air electronic club

The two-storey fit-out is styled after the popular European day clubs of Ibiza, Mykonos and Berlin

Adena Maier
Adena Maier
If your feed has been filled with mates partying it up in Europe, you're not alone: Australians have been flocking to Europe in numbers matching pre-pandemic levels, eager for sunshine and to hit up the region's famed party scene. For those of us still kicking on down under, it's hard not to be a bit green with envy – but soon, Melburnians will be able to party like the Europeans.

After a five-year development and planning period, the City of Melbourne has officially given the green light for Atet, a floating, open-air nightclub to moor in the Docklands precinct. Offering sweeping views of Melbourne's skyline across Victoria harbour, the two-storey twin deck fit-out will be able to hold up to 550 partygoers and was inspired by the popular day clubs of Mykonos, Ibiza, Amsterdam and Berlin.

A render of the interior of ATET, a floating, open-air nightclub set to moor in the Docklands.
Photograph: DL Comms

"Atet is more than just a bar on water – we are channelling the open-air day party experience of festivals and day clubs around Europe, and providing it on a regular basis in the heart of Melbourne," says DJ and architect Jake Hughes, who is the brains behind the project. 

Hughes adds that there's a sense of freedom derived from these outdoor, open-air parties that simply can't be replicated indoors, and this is what inspired the club's name. In ancient Egyptian mythology, Atet was the solar barge of the sun god Ra; it would travel through the sky every day to provide light to the world. 

Built on the repurposed Alma Doepel barge, the venue will span 570-square-metres and will offer an expansive open deck with a mezzanine level above, as well as two bars and a commercial kitchen. On top of electronic music parties, Atet will also be able to cater for everything from high-end corporate events to weddings and milestone birthdays. 

And perhaps most exciting, by proxy of being on a floating barge, Atet has the ability to relocate and there are plans for it to roam elsewhere for special events. 

Atet is set to open this spring – watch this space for further updates. 

