Melbourne is getting a memorial commemorating Pellegrini’s Sisto Malaspina

Lord mayor Sally Capp and Melbourne City Council have today announced they will be installing a permanent memorial outside Pellegrini’s Espresso Bar as a tribute to part-owner Sisto Malaspina.

Malaspina died in the Bourke Street stabbing attack of November 9, 2018. The memorial will be a table and three bar stools, situated on the footpath outside the beloved Bourke Street restaurant. On the table, there will be a portrait of Malaspina by Melbourne illustrator Oslo Davis. Melbourne City Council spoke with the Malaspina family in order to create an appropriate memorial for Sisto. The lord mayor said they wanted a fitting tribute to “one of the pioneers of Melbourne’s café culture”.

The memorial will be installed early next year.