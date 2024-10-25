Subscribe
Melbourne is getting a sexy new museum that promises to show you a good time

Collingwood’s Museum of Desire looks more than a little bit naughty

Ashleigh Hastings
Arts & Culture Editor
An analogue telephone with a woman's face, mouth open
Photograph: Supplied
Melbourne, are you ready to get frisky? A provocative new museum is opening this December and it seems like it’s going to be hotter than hell. The Museum of Desire will be an adults-only, multi-sensory space designed to celebrate all things love, pleasure, and yes, sex. 

When the venue opens there’ll be more than 25 spaces for 18-plus visitors to explore. It’s all in the name of flirty fun and switching up social norms around desire and sexuality. Expect a world where sex is art, and hopefully the art is sexy too…

We don’t yet know exactly what the museum will look like, but we have been given hints about a kissing booth, a ball pit full of boobs, a “giant neon vulva artwork” and projections from the Huxleys. 

Visitors who are feeling especially amorous will also be able to finger the ‘orgasm harp’ to a musical climax, or check out the ‘Confessions of a Photocopier’ installation for some office antics we wouldn’t recommend emulating in real life. 

The waitlist for the Museum of Desire is open now over on the website, with tickets set to go on sale to the general public at 6pm on Wednesday, October 30. Prices will start from $33, so get ready for a museum like you’ve never seen before.

