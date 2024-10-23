Two Melbourne bars were just named in the World's 50 Best Bars 2024

What a smashing round-up! The World's 50 Best Bars list for 2024 has been announced, with three Aussie bars joining the ranks. In exciting news for Melbourne, Caretaker's Cottage in the CBD came in at 21st place and has officially been crowned the Best Bar in Australasia for the year, too. The pint-sized champion also won the Mitcher's Art of Hospitality award. Geez, is there anything Caretaker's Cottage can't do?

Award-winning cocktail bar Byrdi wasn't far behind at 35th place, with Sydney's glam Maybe Sammy striding ahead at 26th place. Congrats to all three Australian bars for shining on the world stage.

The World's 50 Best Bar Awards, which were announced overnight at a ceremony in Madrid on Tuesday, October 22, are regarded as one of the most influential bar awards in the world, celebrating the best and most talented bartenders and drink enthusiasts on an international scale. The winners are voted on by an esteemed global academy made up of drink experts, bartenders and other top dogs.

Photograph: Supplied / Caretaker's Cottage

Of Caretaker Cottage's win, the World’s 50 Best Bars gave due credit to the owners: "Rob Libecans, Ryan Noreiks and Matt Stirling – all of whom have worked across some of best bars in the world – are a rare thing in that they all actually work in the bar. They don’t shout the pedigree of Caretaker’s Cottage to the world, preferring to call it a simple, local pub, and in vibe and design it’s very much a neighbourhood joint.



The drinks menu changes every month with new drinks and a complete design overhaul but the two constants – their super-cold signature martini, and Guinness so good it causes envy in the local Irish pubs – are a mainstay."

Earlier this month, The World’s 50 Best Bars long list was announced, with the tiny cocktail den Above Board just squeezing in at number 100. Hey, we'll take it!

You can see the full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars for 2024 here. And you can check out Time Out's guide to the best bars in town here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: