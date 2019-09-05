Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Melbourne is getting its first certified Lego store
News / Kids

Melbourne is getting its first certified Lego store

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday September 5 2019, 4:49pm

Lots of Lego heads together
Photograph: Creative Commons

A brand-new Lego store is set to open at Westfield Doncaster later this year. This will be the first certified Lego store in Victoria and provide a new location for brick enthusiasts to visit if they're keen on upgrading their Lego collection.

You’re probably thinking, “wait, don’t we already have a Lego store?” Kind of. The Legoland Discovery Centre, which is located inside Chadstone Shopping Centre, is technically not a store. It’s a land. Which basically means it’s more of a brick-filled play centre. 

The Westfield Doncaster store, on the other hand, will be an interactive retail space where you can browse 3D Lego models and mosaics, plus pick up brand-new Lego sets and individual Lego pieces. 

The store is expected to open in late 2019.

In the meantime, check out this great Lego exhibition at Scienceworks

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 276 Posts

Rebecca Russo is the Editor of Time Out Melbourne and joined Time Out in 2017.

She's a born and bred Melburnian who likes film, travelling and the great outdoors. In addition to her work at Time Out, Rebecca has written for Junkee, AWOL, The Cusp, Fashion Journal, Faster Louder and Tone Deaf, and spent her uni days volunteering for youth radio stations. Her words have appeared in print, online and in the sky! Just kidding, that skywriter paraphrased her to shit.

Reach her at rebecca.russo@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @beckrusso.