Melbourne is getting its first certified Lego store

A brand-new Lego store is set to open at Westfield Doncaster later this year. This will be the first certified Lego store in Victoria and provide a new location for brick enthusiasts to visit if they're keen on upgrading their Lego collection.

You’re probably thinking, “wait, don’t we already have a Lego store?” Kind of. The Legoland Discovery Centre, which is located inside Chadstone Shopping Centre, is technically not a store. It’s a land. Which basically means it’s more of a brick-filled play centre.

The Westfield Doncaster store, on the other hand, will be an interactive retail space where you can browse 3D Lego models and mosaics, plus pick up brand-new Lego sets and individual Lego pieces.

The store is expected to open in late 2019.

