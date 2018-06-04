Melbourne is getting the largest contemporary art gallery in Australia

Move over, MONA. Get lost, GOMA. Melbourne is about to become home to the largest contemporary art gallery in Australia.

The state government has announced plans to build a new arts precinct at the former Carlton and United Breweries site behind the Arts Centre. In what will be very good news to Arts Centre Melbourne, which houses props, costumes and other memorabilia from ballet, theatre and music history, the 18,000-square-metre redevelopment will also include an Australian Performing Arts Gallery and an expanded Australian Music Vault. There will also be administrative offices, education and research spaces and a centre for small to medium arts organisations.

The new contemporary art gallery will be a branch of the world-famous NGV, to be called NGVC.

“This once-in-a-generation redevelopment of Southbank and the arts precinct will create thousands of jobs and attract millions of visitors from across Victoria, Australia and the world," says premier Daniel Andrews.