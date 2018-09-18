Melbourne is home to the best paella outside Spain

No trip to the South Melbourne Market is complete without copping an eyeful of Simply Spanish's huge, mouth-watering pans of paella. A quick and delicious lunch or dinner, the paella is part of what makes eating at the market so special (and for those north of the river, there is also a Queen Victoria Market and Bourke Street location).

And it's not just Melburnians who are enamoured of Simply Spanish's paella. Chef and owner Leno Lattarulo travelled to Valencia a few weeks ago to pit Simply Spanish's paella against the best in the world at the Concurso Internacional de Paella (International Paella Competition). He's come back with a smile on his face, because Simply Spanish's paella was judged to be the best paella outside Spain.

So if you don't have lunch plans today, maybe a bit of award-winning paella would be rice. Er, nice.