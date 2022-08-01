Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Queen Victoria Market

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne
  1. Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah
    Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah
    Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah
    Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah
    Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Photograph: Supplied/Ewen Bell
    Photograph: Supplied/Ewen Bell
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Photograph: Supplied/Ewen Bell
    Photograph: Supplied/Ewen Bell
    PreviousNext
    /6
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

It may have been established in 1878, but this Melbourne institution is still moving with the times

The open-air Queen Victoria Market is loud and proud, packed with veteran stallholders who are passionate about fresh produce (and are happy to tell you about it). It's popular with locals as their go-to for fresh fruit, veggies, meat and an outstanding variety of dairy and small goods, but has also become something of a 'must visit' for tourists. 

And why not? With a huge number of stalls selling clothes, accessories and other bric-a-brac, the markets have evolved into more than just the place to get your weekly shop. Cafés line the market's outskirts and are usually heaving with brunchers every weekend. Be mindful of Queen Vic's opening hours before visiting (it's closed Monday and Wednesday) and be sure to get a hot jam doughnut before you leave. 

In summer and winter, be sure to visit the Night Markets, held every Wednesday evening. Here, the market takes on a new guise as a hub for designers, food trucks and live performances.

RECOMMENDED: How to do Queen Vic Market like a pro.

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse

Details

Address:
Cnr Elizabeth & Therry Sts
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.qvm.com.au
03 9320 5822
Transport:
Nearby stations: Melbourne Central; Flagstaff
Opening hours:
Tue, Thu 6am-2pm; Fri 6am-5pm; Sat 6am-3pm; Sun 9am-4pm

What’s on

The Queen Victoria Night Market

  • Markets

It's always sad when the Queen Victoria Summer Night Market comes to an end, but the silver lining is that it means the Winter Night Market is on the horizon. This year, it'll kick off on June 1 and run every Wednesday until August 31, so rug up and warm yourself up from the inside out with cosy eats and hot beverages. This year, more than 35 of Melbourne's best street food traders, including returning favourites and Market first-timers, will be serving up delicious winter menus. Expect decadent burnt Basque and Biscoff cheesecakes from M&G Caiafa, all manner of tacos from the Happy Mexican, roasted local chestnuts from the Apple Corner, falafel platters from the Black Sheep, wood-fired pizza from 400 Gradi and pasta tossed in cheese wheels from That's Amore Cheese. All of these belly-warmers will pair well with warm beverages like hot gin toddies, warmed spiced cider and mulled wine by the likes of ReWine, Coldstream Brewery and Antagonist Spirits.  As always, you can expect roving performers and a rotating line-up of homegrown talent playing live music on the market's main stage. Before you settle in beside one of the many roaring open fires, be sure to explore the dozens of stalls selling locally-sourced and handmade products including jewellery, art, skincare, books and homewares.  If you've watched American holiday movies and dreamed of enjoying a white Christmas, you're in luck: come mid-season, the market will turn into a winter wonderland. Rug up in your winter woolli

Crft*wrk

  • Markets

Melbourne’s new cutting-edge craft fair, Crft*wrk, is popping up at Queen Victoria Market from June to October this year, after a successful launch in May 2022. Curated by the team behind Fitzroy’s popular and long-running The Rose Street Artists’ Market, the pop up delivers an inspiring range of bespoke and unique wares, works and pieces made by locals. Pick up a few new pieces for your home including handmade, small-batch ceramics from Made By Ness, or some artisan handcrafted jewellery from Mediya Jewellery. Head to Queen Victoria Market's open air buildings, at the rear of K and L sheds, on the last Saturday of each month to check out Crft*wrk. For more information, check out their website.

Melbourne Book Market

  • Markets

When the famous weekly Fed Square book market shut up shop in 2017, Melbourne's bibliophile community was left in despair. But thankfully, the closure was only a temporary one, with the free market taking up shop in Queen Victoria Market every Saturday and Sunday. Whether you eat, sleep and breathe books or are just literature-curious, the market has more than 5,000 new and second-hand titles to browse from. From sci-fi to non-fiction and cookbooks to self-help guides, every genre is represented by a revolving cast of veteran Melbourne booksellers. Tweed jackets are encouraged, but not compulsory. And if you're not much of a reader, that's OK, too: there are also stalls for music lovers and vinyl collectors. On the hunt for more goodies? Here are Melbourne's best markets for fashion, books and bric-a-brac.

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.