Time Out says

It may have been established in 1878, but this Melbourne institution is still moving with the times

The open-air Queen Victoria Market is loud and proud, packed with veteran stallholders who are passionate about fresh produce (and are happy to tell you about it). It's popular with locals as their go-to for fresh fruit, veggies, meat and an outstanding variety of dairy and small goods, but has also become something of a 'must visit' for tourists.

And why not? With a huge number of stalls selling clothes, accessories and other bric-a-brac, the markets have evolved into more than just the place to get your weekly shop. Cafés line the market's outskirts and are usually heaving with brunchers every weekend. Be mindful of Queen Vic's opening hours before visiting (it's closed Monday and Wednesday) and be sure to get a hot jam doughnut before you leave.

In summer and winter, be sure to visit the Night Markets, held every Wednesday evening. Here, the market takes on a new guise as a hub for designers, food trucks and live performances.

RECOMMENDED: How to do Queen Vic Market like a pro.