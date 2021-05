If you've been feeling especially frosty lately, you're not imagining it. The morning of Sunday, May 30 was the coldest May morning for 71 years and 364 days according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with the mercury dropping to a chilly 1.7 degrees.

That makes one of the coldest May mornings in recorded history, and the coldest May morning for many people alive today – the coldest ever recorded May morning (a bone-chilling -1.1 degrees) occurred in Melbourne on May 29, 1916.

