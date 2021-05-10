Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The best hot chocolate in Melbourne
Campfire Hot Chocolate from Mork Chocolate
Photography: @jacobconnor via Instagram Campfire Hot Chocolate from Mork Chocolate

The best hot chocolate in Melbourne

What better way to warm the cockles than with a rich, deep mug of hot chocolate?

By Time Out editors
The humble hot chocolate has come a long way from the days of Nestle powder. We're particularly spoiled here in Melbourne, with venues taking to mugs of gooey, molten chocolate with the same sort of all-consuming fixation usually applied to coffee. Head to one of these venues for Melbourne's best hot chocolate. 

The best hot chocolates in town

Mork_Chocolate_Brew_House-hot-chocolate.jpg

1. Mörk Chocolate Brew House

Restaurants North Melbourne

Who says you can't take hot chocolates to the next level? Order the Campfire Chocolate at the Mörk’s concept store and you'll get a smoke-fogged stemless wine glass, served with a little beaker of hot chocolate, plus smoked salt and a toasted marshmallow. This is everything but classic. 

Che Desserts

2. Che Desserts

Restaurants Cafés Melbourne

This Vietnamese-style hot chocolate is not like your average hot chocolate. It is made from Marou chocolate  a single-origin, sustainable, Vietnamese chocolate  and whipped together with free-range Willow Zen egg yolks, vanilla and condensed milk to create a fluffy and silky beverage.

Tablelay at Heartattack and Vine
Photograph: Graham Denholm

3. Heartattack and Vine

Restaurants Carlton

This cafe-cum-winebar is not just about sandwiches and pre-dinner drinks. Heartattack and Vine are serving up a Spanish-style hot chocolate for grown-ups built on a house-made ganache and married with a spicy and fragrant chilli-orange syrup. Think a liquid Jaffa with a hint of heat. 

Hot Chocolate at Sonido
Photograph: Graham Denholm

4. Sonido

Restaurants Fitzroy

Get your hot chocolate the traditional Colombian way: served in a little jug, and then showered with crumbly queso. Yep, cheese in your chocolate. Don't think about it, just do it.

Koko Black hot chocolate
Photograph: Supplied

5. Koko Black

Restaurants Melbourne

This artisan chocolatier sticks the better part of a block of its finest dark choc into your mug here. And because it's winter, and why the hell not, staff can whack in a good pinch of chilli to cut through the rich chocolate if you want. Hot in every sense of the word.

Brunetti

6. Brunetti

Restaurants Carlton

You can't call yourself a true Melburnian until you've wolfed down the Italian-style hot chocolate at Brunetti's – an intensely sweet bowl of chocolate mud so dark its bordering on black and so thick you could stand a spoon in it.

