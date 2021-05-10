The best hot chocolate in Melbourne
What better way to warm the cockles than with a rich, deep mug of hot chocolate?
The humble hot chocolate has come a long way from the days of Nestle powder. We're particularly spoiled here in Melbourne, with venues taking to mugs of gooey, molten chocolate with the same sort of all-consuming fixation usually applied to coffee. Head to one of these venues for Melbourne's best hot chocolate.
The best hot chocolates in town
1. Mörk Chocolate Brew House
Who says you can't take hot chocolates to the next level? Order the Campfire Chocolate at the Mörk’s concept store and you'll get a smoke-fogged stemless wine glass, served with a little beaker of hot chocolate, plus smoked salt and a toasted marshmallow. This is everything but classic.
2. Che Desserts
This Vietnamese-style hot chocolate is not like your average hot chocolate. It is made from Marou chocolate — a single-origin, sustainable, Vietnamese chocolate — and whipped together with free-range Willow Zen egg yolks, vanilla and condensed milk to create a fluffy and silky beverage.
3. Heartattack and Vine
This cafe-cum-winebar is not just about sandwiches and pre-dinner drinks. Heartattack and Vine are serving up a Spanish-style hot chocolate for grown-ups built on a house-made ganache and married with a spicy and fragrant chilli-orange syrup. Think a liquid Jaffa with a hint of heat.
4. Sonido
Get your hot chocolate the traditional Colombian way: served in a little jug, and then showered with crumbly queso. Yep, cheese in your chocolate. Don't think about it, just do it.
5. Koko Black
This artisan chocolatier sticks the better part of a block of its finest dark choc into your mug here. And because it's winter, and why the hell not, staff can whack in a good pinch of chilli to cut through the rich chocolate if you want. Hot in every sense of the word.
6. Brunetti
You can't call yourself a true Melburnian until you've wolfed down the Italian-style hot chocolate at Brunetti's – an intensely sweet bowl of chocolate mud so dark its bordering on black and so thick you could stand a spoon in it.
Maybe this is more your cup of tea...
The best high teas in Melbourne
Can we tempt you with a mini-cupcake while you decide from a list of 20 different varieties of tea? One of the best things about taking high tea is the undeniable feeling of old-world luxury – not to mention justifying a meal of comprised mainly of cakes.