Melbourne lockdown to end with restrictions in place for the long weekend

Acting premier James Merlino has announced that metropolitan Melbourne’s hard lockdown will end from 11.59pm on Thursday, June 10. From Friday onwards, residents in metro Melbourne will move to most of the same steps currently in place in regional Victoria.

Here are the new restrictions for metro Melbourne from 11.59pm on Thursday, June 10 onwards:

- The five reasons to leave home will no longer be in place.

- The 10km radius has been increased to 25km (check your new bubble here).

- Those in metropolitan Melbourne won’t be able to enter regional Victoria unless for permitted work, education, caregiving or social bubble reasons.

- Face masks must be carried at all times and must be worn indoors (face masks are only required outdoors where physical distancing can’t be maintained).

- No visitors are permitted in the home.

- However, outdoor public gatherings with up to ten people are allowed.

- Restaurants and cafés are open again for dine-in service with density quotients.

- Indoor seated entertainment venues (like cinemas) can open with seated capacity in place.

- Retail, beauty and personal care services are open with density quotients.

- Indoor sport and recreational facilities, including gyms, remain closed.

- Outdoor swimming pools, spas and springs are open.

For the full list of what is allowed in metropolitan Melbourne, head to the government website.

For residents in regional Victoria, current restrictions will ease further on Thursday night, including the ability to visit friends and family at home. For exact rules, visit the government website.

Subject to public health advice, acting premier Merlino has said these conditions are set to be eased further on Thursday of next week. It’s likely that is when the regional-metro divide will come down.

The news comes as Victoria records just one case overnight following 28,485 test results. According to Victorian health authorities, the local case is linked to the current outbreak and the person has been quarantining throughout their infection period.

A reminder: if you have any symptoms, get tested. Eligible for the vaccine? Here’s where to book your shot.

