In case you didn't hear the news, all of Victoria is back under stage four lockdown restrictions from 11.59pm Thursday, May 27. The lockdown was extended for a week until June 10, with a few amendments. Melburnians can now travel 10km from home for essential shopping and exercise (increased from 5km). There are no travel limits for caregiving, medical treatment, to get vaccinated or for work or schooling if it cannot be done from home (though you cannot leave Melbourne).

But this isn't Victoria's first rodeo, and where there's a web connection, there's a way. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March 2020. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 10km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you a 10km radius from your home address – you can also adjust the tool to show other size increments. Try the tool for yourself here.