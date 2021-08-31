The AFL has confirmed that the 2021 AFL Grand Final will not take place in Melbourne for the second year running. AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan announced on August 31 that the major sporting event – one of the biggest in Australia – will be played at Perth Stadium, not the MCG.

The decision was made due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and restrictions in Victoria, which would prevent spectators from attending the match if held at the MCG. The final's move to Perth means that Western Australia is now only the third state in the country to host the event, after Victoria and Queensland (who hosted the match in 2020).

It's not all bad news for footy fans, however. As part of the deal, the MCG has had its hosting rights for the grand final extended until 2059, and an extra eight matches will be played at the stadium over the next five AFL seasons. No decision has been made yet regarding whether Victorians will still get the Grand Final public holiday.

The 2021 AFL Grand Final will be played on Saturday, September 25.