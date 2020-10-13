Melbourne Music Week will take place over three months this summer

The event has been stretched to allow for more flexibility for artists and venues

Melbourne Music Week has stuck to its commitment to run this year, despite the barrage of curveballs hurled at it. Melbourne Melbourne Music will indeed run in 2020, though it will be less of a "week" and more of a "season", with the annual event stretching itself out over three months this summer.

Melbourne Music Week is returning as Melbourne Music Week Extended – a celebration of the city's local music scene taking place from December 9 to February 28. In any other year, the music festival would happen in November over roughly ten days; the extended format is to allow musicians and live venues more flexibility in what has been a shocker of a year for the industry.

Fans can once again look forward to a mix of free and ticketed gigs, plus a line-up of entirely local artists. Further support opportunities will be made available for venues and independent events. As with much of Melbourne's slow and steady reopening, Melbourne Music Week will launch with predominantly outdoor and small scale events and adhere to any Covid-safe restrictions present at the time. As summer wears on, organisers are hopeful they will be able to host more indoor and larger capacity gigs.

The full Melbourne Music Week Extended program will be announced November 25.

