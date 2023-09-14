Melbourne Theatre Company unveils a fearless season for 2024

Expect classic dramas, in-demand international plays and new Australian writing that will inspire conversations about who we are and where we come from

From a musical adaptation of Miles Franklin’s classic My Brilliant Career to Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, you can expect a daring season from the Melbourne Theatre Company in 2024.

Whether it’s diving into the life of former prime minister Julia Gillard or unravelling the complexities of brotherhood, the MTC season for 2024 – which includes 12 productions – vows to ignite conversations about who we are, how far we’ve come and where we’re going.

“We are more committed than ever to providing a platform for the stories that define Australia and presenting works that spark conversation and help people understand the world around them,” said Melbourne Theatre Company artistic director and co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks.

“At a time defined by ‘what to stream next’, Season 2024 is our invitation to experience the magic of live theatre here in Melbourne.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

What shows are in the Melbourne Theatre Company’s 2024 season?

Seventeen: Kicking off the season on January 19, Seventeen is a compelling exploration of the bumpy transition to adulthood filled with joy, nostalgia and possibility. Written by Matthew Whittlet and starring Pamela Rabe, the play sees a cast of senior actors portraying teenagers on the brink of major life changes.

Meet Me At Dawn: Opening on February 15, Meet Me at Dawn is a poetic and evocative exploration of love and loss. Starring Sheridan Harbridge (Prima Facie), it traces two women stranded on a mysterious island whose memories fade as they struggle to find a way back home. Part queer love story and part philosophical thriller, it is full of confronting truths about the danger of a love that is all-consuming.

37: Opening on March 7, 37 is set within the era of Adam Goodes’s war cry – and named for the number he immortalised – and is a powerful ensemble drama that digs deep into the history of Australian Rules football and its complex relationship with First Nations people.

The Almighty Sometimes: Opening on April 19, The Almighty Sometimes is a contemporary coming-of-age story that follows 18-year-old Anna as she discovers her true self and challenges societal norms. Directed by Hannah Goodwin, it is an empathetic exploration of family love that breaks down taboos surrounding mental health.

World Problems: Opening on May 8, World Problems will whisk audiences on a journey through time and memory. The play will delve into upheavals, revolutions and the evolution of humanity, questioning what it means to be human.

Julia: Opening on June 4, Julia dives into the life and impact of former Prime Minister Julia Gillard. Following back-to-back sold-out seasons in Sydney and Canberra, Julia reflects on women's experiences in modern-day politics and the representation of women in power. Directed by Sarah Goodes, it's a powerful reminder of where we’ve come from and the challenges we’re yet to face as a nation.

A Streetcar Named Desire: Opening on July 13, Anne-Louise Sarks is set to breathe new life into the classic play by Tennessee Williams, exploring themes of desire, reality and illusion. Starring Nikki Shiels and set in the French Quarter of New Orleans, the play will follow the tumultuous relationships of its characters against the backdrop of an ever-changing society.

English: Opening on August 2, English is a comic exploration of identity through language. Written by Sanaz Tooissi, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in English language classes in Iran and follows a diverse group of characters as they navigate the complexities of learning a foreign tongue.

Topdog/Underdog: Opening on August 27, Topdog/Underdog is a darkly comic fable that explores the complexities of brotherhood and identity within the African-American experience. Another Pulitzer Prize-winning play to premiere this season, Topdog/Underdog, follows the rocky relationship between a pair of brothers as they grapple with their past, present and the masks they wear.

Cost of Living: Opening on September 19, Cost of Living delves into the connections between people living with disability and their support workers. Starring Mabel Li and Oli Pizzey Stratford, this empathetic and award-winning play explores care, connection and the challenges of navigating a world that often overlooks marginalised voices.

Golden Blood: Opening on October 30, Golden Blood is a new Australian work that tells a poignant tale of an orphaned girl left in the care of her gangster brother. Set in Singapore, the play navigates themes of family, luxury and the choices we make for our future.



My Brilliant Career: Opening on November 12, My Brilliant Career is a new Australian musical adapted from Miles Franklin’s 1901 Australian novel. MTC artistic director Anne Louise-Sarks will provide a fresh take on the musical, capturing the essence of teenage rebellion as Sybylla Melbyn navigates love, ambition and expectations in the 1890s.



How can we get tickets?

Tickets to the individual productions will be released on November 30, 2023.

Otherwise, tickets to productions are only now available as part of a subscription package. Take your pick of more than seven plays, and you’ll save money on every ticket, get priority access to the best seats, enjoy flexible exchanges and more exclusive subscriber benefits. You can become a subscriber by visiting the MTC website here.