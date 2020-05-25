Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary will reopen on June 1

After months of watching the animals on livestream, we can finally revisit them IRL

Following the news that zoos and amusement parks can reopen in Victoria on June 1, Zoos Victoria has made an announcement about its venues. From Monday June 1, Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary will be reopening.

The venues will have a number of measures in place to make sure physical distancing is observed and everyone is practising good hygiene.

All visitors – including those with zoo memberships – will need to book tickets in advance online. This is so the venues can manage capacities. Zoos Victoria has said that they will update their Facebook and Instagram accounts later this week with information about when online tickets will be available.

“The total number of visitors allowed per zoo will be increased gradually to allow animals to become used to visitors and to ensure that directions on open space per visitor of four square metres and gatherings are respected,” said a statement from Zoos Victoria.

Luckily Zoo’s Victoria’s Dinosaurs at the zoo pop-ups are still in place so visitors will be able to interact (safely) with moving dinosaurs at all three zoos. Keeper talks and other zoo activities will also resume when it’s deemed safe to do so.

Check Zoos Victoria’s website here for all relevant information.

