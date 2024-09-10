Melbourne's CBD just gained 12 shiny new tram stops to help improve public transport accessibility

Melbourne's trams have a world-famous reputation – our city is home to the largest light rail network in the world. But we'd be lying if we said we thought the system was flawless – heck, earlier this year a new report ranked the accessibility of our city's public transport system below Sydney's. And if you've lived in Melbourne for a while, you'll be well aware that not all trams are made equal, as the some of the older ones can feel very outdated and impractical.

But, thankfully there are improvements in the works to make getting around Melbourne even easier, and one small but impactful change has just been completed. Melbourne's CBD has gained 12 flash new tram stops, making it easier for all Melburnians and visitors to travel by tram.

If you've walked around the State Library or Melbourne Central area recently and thought something looked different, but perhaps you couldn't put your finger on what, this is probably it. The new stops have been installed along La Trobe Street, from Marvel Stadium to Exhibition Street. Before, it was simply a pole on the road and a fence to protect pedestrians waiting for the tram from traffic. Now, there are fresh raised platforms, widened pedestrian crossings, shelters, seating, lighting and information displays at six points across the Hoddle Grid.

Most importantly, these new level access tram stops allow people with disabilities (for example those who use wheelchairs) to board trams with ease. Plus, they'll provide better connections to the State Library Station when the Metro Tunnel opens in 2025.

Construction took around two months (and caused some frustrating road closures), but now the new tram stops are ready for action.

