This popular coastal town in regional Victoria is set to gain a massive aquatic and leisure centre

There are plenty of pit-stop worthy seaside towns along the Great Ocean Road, but one of the most popular spots is the surfing haven of Torquay. It's just an hour away from Melbourne and is an ideal getaway spot, with chill vibes and ripper waves. Now, the coastal town is about to gain another asset: a swish new aquatic centre, complete with three indoor pools.

The future Surf Coast Aquatic and Health Centre is a huge win for Torquay residents and visitors alike, as a much-needed facility for the popular area. The centre will boast a 25-metre lap pool, two multi-purpose leisure pools and an indoor splash park. Plus, it'll have a gym, spa room, steam room and sauna, as well as a café. Better yet, it'll be powered by 100 per cent electric energy.

It's a multi-million dollar project, with the first stage alone costing $46.3 million, and construction is set to kick off in October. It'll connect with the existing Wurdi Baierr sports stadium, about a five-minute drive from the beach. So, after a surfing sesh in the Surf Coast's freezing waters, swimmers can jump in the car and defrost in the sauna. How good.

Photograph: Surf Coast Shire

The whole centre is scheduled to be completed in late 2026, but despite the finish date still being a while away, buzz for its arrival is building.

“The new aquatic centre will add a whole new dimension to this popular surfing destination," says Victorian government minister for community sport Ros Spence. "It's giving locals and tourists the chance to get active in the heart of the Surf Coast.”

"These exciting additions will significantly increase the year-round appeal of our centre," says Surf Coast Shire mayor Liz Pattison. "We particularly look forward to having dedicated Learn to Swim facilities improving water safety for generations to come.”

So come 2026, get your goggles ready.

