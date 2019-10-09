Melbourne's first inland surf park is opening very soon

It’s been promised for a while now, but it looks like it’s actually, almost, neaaaarly there. Australia’s first inland surf park Urbnsurf is set to open by the end of the year and by the looks of these latest photos, it's well on track.

This inland wave pool will be the first full-sized surfing lagoon to use Wavegarden Cove technology (which creates long, man-made waves in a closed environment). They say it will be able to pump out up to 1,000 perfect, two-metre-high ocean-like surfing waves every hour.

Photograph: Urbnsurf

This week, the Urbnsurf team finished filling the two-hectare surfing lagoon, which is located near Melbourne Airport in Tullamarine. The site will also house a food and bar precinct (including a new outpost from Sydney café Three Blue Ducks), lagoon-side amenities including hot tubs, beach cabanas and even a playground for kids.

Urbnsurf Melbourne is expected to open this summer. Stay tuned for the exact dates.