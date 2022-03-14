Eighty-two charming little bright, multi-coloured bathing boxes line the foreshore at Brighton beach, which is an ideal spot for swimmers, sunbathers and surfers alike. When the wind picks up, there are some pretty decent waves and the rip holes spotted around the place make for some pretty decent fishing as well. The beach is also just a short walk from all the restaurants, galleries and cafés that make Brighton one of the most popular upmarket suburbs.
Distance from CBD: 15km by car; nearest station: Brighton Beach, 250m