Two people standing in the distance on St Kilda beach at Sunset
Photograph: Rosino on Flickr

The best beaches in Melbourne

Take relaxation up a notch with our guide to Melbourne's best beaches

Nicola Dowse
Cassidy Knowlton
Nicola Dowse
Cassidy Knowlton
While Sydney rightfully has a lot of claim to some of Australia's finest beaches, Melbourne certainly isn't to be sniffed at. Whether you're keen on swimming, wading, beachcombing or just relaxing on the sand, the city boasts a number of gorgeous golden spots. Here are our pick of the best beaches in Melbourne.

The best beaches in Melbourne

Brighton Beach
Photograph: Mr Kyeong Woo Kim

1. Brighton Beach

  • Brighton

Eighty-two charming little bright, multi-coloured bathing boxes line the foreshore at Brighton beach, which is an ideal spot for swimmers, sunbathers and surfers alike. When the wind picks up, there are some pretty decent waves and the rip holes spotted around the place make for some pretty decent fishing as well. The beach is also just a short walk from all the restaurants, galleries and cafés that make Brighton one of the most popular upmarket suburbs.

Distance from CBD: 15km by car; nearest station: Brighton Beach, 250m

St Kilda Beach
Photograph: Roberto Seba

2. St Kilda Beach

  • St Kilda

A hotspot for tourists and locals – St Kilda Beach is like Bondi without the crowds and camera crews. The ocean, while practically wave-free, is great for all water sports, with kite surfers jostling for air space around West Beach and paddle-boarders wobbling hither and thither. The shore is lined with palm trees and a wide boardwalk that attracts cyclists and other wheeled interlopers. The extra bonus with lounging about on St Kilda sand is how close it is to all the trendy cafés and restaurants on Acland Street – and Luna Park, of course.

Distance from CBD: 9km by car; trams: 3a, 16, 96

Williamstown Beach

3. Williamstown Beach

  • Williamstown

‘Willy Beach’ to the local folks, this relatively small beauty spot is only a stone’s throw away from the city. It’s a popular beach for swimmers, sunbakers and sailors, but it’s the spectacular views that draw people into historic Williamstown. Just a five-minute walk from the train station is Gem Pier, which boasts a clear, unobscured view of the city skyline – beautiful by day and spectacular by night. It’s no wonder Williamstown is such a hotspot on New Year’s Eve, with the fireworks on full display.

Distance from CBD: 17km by car; nearest station: Williamstown Beach, 500m

Half Moon Bay
Photograph: Flickr / Ian Cochrane

4. Half Moon Bay

  • Black Rock

Half Moon Bay is a secluded, blue-and-yellow postcard of a beach that reveals a fascinating piece of maritime history. Not too far from the shore lies the HMVS Cerberus: a 1870s battleship that was scuttled in the bay in 1926 to create a breakwater for the Black Rock Yacht Club. Named for its crescent shape, the bay is protected from weather and is popular for boating, but is equally perfect for swimming in calm waters. 

Distance from CBD: 20km by car; nearest station: Sandringham, 2.4km.

Mordialloc Beach

5. Mordialloc Beach

  • Parkdale

If you’re looking for a beach that has more than just sand and water, Mordi, a southeast suburb, is the place to go. There’s a restaurant – Sunny Boy Beach Club, a playground, BBQ and picnic areas, a bike path that runs all the way back to Mentone and a weathered but sturdy pier that stretches out 300 metres. It’s a popular family beach so if you want to avoid big crowds, head out during the week.

Distance from CBD: 25km by car; nearest station: Mordialloc, 1.4km

The best beaches just outside Melbourne

Sorrento Beach
Photograph: Roberto Seba

Sorrento Beach

  • Sorrento

On the southern-most point of the Bay, 90 minutes out of the CBD, is an absolute gem of a beach in Sorrento. Straddling the waters of Port Phillip Bay on one side and Bass Straight on the other, it's the perfect spot for a sunset. It's backed entirely by the scenic foreshore and has popular jetties on the waterfront, complete with walking trails – well worth a road trip around the Bay.

Distance from CBD: 100km by car; nearest station: Frankston, 50km

Eastern Beach, Geelong
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Eastern Beach, Geelong

If you like the idea of ocean swimming but are low-key terrified of rips, sharks and seaweed, then Eastern Beach is perfect for you. The Geelong city beach features a picturesque promenade lined by palm trees, beach volleyball nets, a splash pool for small children and an enclosed ocean pool with dive boards and towers. Plus, there is a stretch of sandy open beach too for the fearless swimmers. 

Distance from CBD: 74km by car; nearest station: Geelong, 1.5km

Read more
