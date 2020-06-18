Melbourne’s first theatre show in months will recreate a 1950s rock’n’roll diner

The MC Showroom is taking Melbourne back to a time well before even the Beforetime as it reopens with one of the first theatre shows to grace the city in months. Drew’s Drive-In will play two nights from June 26 to 27 at the MC Showroom in Melbourne Chapel Street precinct (which has been uncharacteristically quiet during the last 12 weeks).

The show is a rollicking hat tip to the music of the 1950s and 60s, with cabaret star Drew Downing playing vintage rock’n’roll songs to a cosy audience of just 45. To really recreate that '50s diner vibe, the MC Showroom has also teamed up with Huxtaburger to offer a dinner and show package with a burger, fries and soft drink (or “soda” as it were) delivered straight to your seats.

As with basically all venues at the moment, the MC Showroom will be enforcing the sacred four-square-metre rule, reconfiguring the theatre into a “bubble-style” cabaret table set-up. Audience-facing staff will be wearing PPE, hand sanitiser will be readily available, and all high-touch points regularly disinfected too.

Only three shows are available, including a matinee performance. Head along the MC Showroom website for more information and to book. Tickets start at $110 for a table for two, including dinner.

