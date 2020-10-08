Melbourne's Moonlight Cinema will return to the Botanic Gardens in January

We never thought we'd see the day but yes, the Moonlight Cinema is returning to Melbourne this summer. There's nothing quite like a film under the stars in the evening cool of the Botanic Gardens so that's exactly what we'll be doing when this alfresco cinema returns in January.

Punters can expect a mix of acclaimed Oscar hopefuls, kids' favourites, festive faves and retro screenings to satisfy the nostalgic urges. The exact line-up hasn't been announced yet but keep an eye on this page for more info (though a little cinema squirrel tells us it will include Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman and, naturally, a Christmas screening of Love, Actually).

As always, the Moonlight Cinema food truck and bar can supply you with comestibles, but you're welcome to BYO food and drinks, too.

Those looking to splurge can opt for the gold grass experience where you'll sloth out on bean bag beds with a premium view of the big screen. You don't even have to get up for movie snacks or drinks as waiters will happily take your order.

As this is post-lockdown, Moonlight Cinema has confirmed there will be a range of hygiene and safety protocols in place at the venue, including limits on capacity and physical distancing.

Exact dates haven't been announced yet so sit tight folks!

