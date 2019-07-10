Melbourne's north is now home to a multi-room rave venue

Melbourne’s independent electronic music promoters Novel have transformed an old Italian club and unused sporting complex into a techno lover's playground. The venue, which is located in Thornbury, is now known as the Thornbury Social Club.

Spread over two levels, the venue has multiple areas to explore including old squash courts and even an extravagant ballroom. Just last month, Thornbury Social Club debuted with established DJ Ben Klock, who brought a wall of sound to an old bocce ball court.

Photograph: Supplied

The venue was selected for its secluded location with the team managing to secure a rare late liquor license that runs until 5am.

Novel is known for big projects in the techno scene like Pitch Music & Arts, Let Them Eat Cake and Living Room Festival. Some big and exciting international artists are expected to play at the venue soon, including one of the biggest names in techno right now, Stephan Bodzin.

Thornbury Social Club is located at the Furlan Club, 2-8 Inman Street in Thornbury. More here.