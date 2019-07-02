Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Cherry Bar has announced its final day of trading (for real this time)
Cherry Bar has announced its final day of trading (for real this time)

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Tuesday July 2 2019, 4:43pm

Melbourne’s best hard rocking, sticky-floored live music venue, Cherry Bar, announced in January 2019 that it would be moving out from its longtime home in ACDC Lane. In a post on the bar’s Facebook page, co-owner and booker James Young announced that after nearly 20 years in ACDC Lane Cherry Bar would close the doors for the last time on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Or would it? 

Barely a month later the bar announced that it would be reopening in the ACDC Lane location due to red tape surrounding the property settlement. Now, after 13 weeks of the interim arrangement, Cherry Bar has announced its final day of trading in ACDC Lane (for real this time) will be on Sunday, July 28

This time around there will be no massive street party to farewell Cherry. However, the bar is still partying well into the wee hours of the morning every weekend until its closure.

Co-owner James Young stated in January that the bar would be moving to a new, still to be revealed location and that "It is my intention to take the name, the staff and the sticky carpet to a new Melbourne address with a long lease and a safe and secure future for live local music and late night rock n roll revelry."

