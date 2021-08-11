Melbourne
Timeout

Melbourne CBD park at sunset
Photograph Jane Slack-Smith/Unsplash

Melbourne's sixth lockdown has been extended by one week

As there have been a number of mystery cases in greater Melbourne, lockdown won’t be ending August 12

https://media.timeout.com/images/105798439/image.jpg
Rebecca Russo
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has announced an extension of metropolitan Melbourne’s current lockdown. The lockdown has been extended by another seven days, which means it is anticipated to end at 11.59pm on Thursday, August 19.

The news comes as Victoria records 20 new locally acquired cases. Of the 20 new cases, 15 are linked to current outbreaks but five are still under investigation. Fourteen of the 20 were in isolation during their infectious period. 

“This is very challenging I know for every Victorian who would like to be going about their business. They would like a degree of freedom that is simply not possible because of this delta variant,” said Andrews. “The extreme infectivity of this virus and the fact that within a very short space of time, if we were to open, then we would see cases akin to what’s happening tragically in Sydney right now.”

New South Wales today recorded 344 new locally acquired cases with only 115 of those linked to a known case or cluster.

Premier Andrews has reminded Victorians that getting vaccinated is one way to help curb the spread of this highly contagious virus. You can find your nearest vaccination centre and book your jab with this handy interactive map. All Victorians over the age of 18 are now eligible for vaccination.

A reminder: if you have any symptoms, please get tested immediately. Want to get vaccinated? Here’s where to book your shot. For more details on the rules, head to the government website.

