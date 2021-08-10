Find your nearest vaccination centre and book your jab with this handy interactive map

The Covid-19 Near Me was created to track exposure sites, but it has been updated to now also show vaccination centres

If you’re over the age of 18, you can now access a vaccine in Melbourne. And since vaccination targets are now the primary metric being used to judge when it might be safe to begin easing lockdown restrictions and reopening international borders, the one thing you can do right now to help unlock the country is get vaccinated.

Across Victoria, anyone aged 18 to 39 years old who provides informed consent can now receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at state-run vaccination centres. For those over 39, vaccination hubs and GP surgeries are offering vaccination appointments and even walk-ins for AstraZeneca and Pfizer, but if you’re unsure where the nearest place to access a vaccine is to you, there’s a map for that.

The Covid-19 Near Me map was originally created to track data about exposure sites, but it has been recently retooled to now show the locations of every vaccination centre across Victoria. You can filter the results by appointment availability, vaccine brand, and the type of vaccination provider you'd prefer, be that a vaccination hub or a GP surgery. The map is also colour coded to show which vaccine is offered at each vaccination centre at a glance. Once you’ve found the venue of your choice, simply click on it and you’ll be able to access booking information and relevant links.

