Melbourne’s stage 3 stay-at-home restrictions will return on July 9

Metropolitan Melbourne is back under lockdown, and there are only four reasons to leave your house

Well, it’s official. After an anxious couple of weeks, premier Dan Andrews has officially announced another lockdown and return of restrictions for Melbourne.

The lockdown will be returning for metropolitan Melbourne (plus Mitchell Shire), not the entire state of Victoria. The restrictions will return from 11.59pm on July 8 and be in place for six weeks.

From July 9, Melburnians can only leave their homes is for four reasons: to give or receive care; to work (if unable to do so from home); to exercise; and to buy essential food and supplies.

There is an additional restriction on exercise, with Melburnians not allowed to leave metropolitan Melbourne to exercise. “You can’t be going out on a four-hour bush walk hundreds of kilometres away from Melbourne,” said Andrews. He also advised that fishing and other outdoor activities that were once deemed “exercise” wouldn't be allowed outside of metro Melbourne. The reason for this is to stop the spread of the virus to regional Victoria.

The announcement comes after Victoria recorded 191 new cases overnight, the highest number of cases in a single day the state has ever had. These positive tests are mostly from people who picked up the infection a week or so ago, and it will take about two weeks to learn if the initial postcode lockdowns had any impact on the spread. The state broke a testing record yesterday with 26,554 tests completed on Monday, July 6. That brings the total to 971,000 tests completed since the start of the pandemic.

The restrictions apply to all of metropolitan Melbourne, as well as Mitchell Shire, even though it is outside of metropolitan Melbourne.

Andrews urged that these stay-at-home directions would apply “to your principal place of residence – that means no escaping to holiday homes".

What does this mean for businesses? Sadly, all businesses that have reopened will need to close again. Restaurants, pubs and bars will need to return to takeaway and delivery. Gyms must shut. Libraries, galleries, cinemas and attractions, too.

More information will be given to the public and to the businesses in the coming days. For now, stay safe – and stay home.

