Melbourne's streets will be overrun by floral installations this spring

Some of Melbourne's most famous landmarks are set to get a floral makeover this spring. As part of the $100 million Melbourne City Recovery Fund, 18 large scale floral installations will be constructed across sites in the Melbourne CBD to encourage residents back to the area.

The Urban Blooms project will see some of Melbourne's key streets and landmarks overrun with flowers in a bid to entice people back into Melbourne's heart, snap a photo, and support local businesses while there. For two weeks from November 14 to 27, you'll be able to spot the floral displays at locations such as Flinders Street Station, the Regent Theatre, Degraves Street, Hosier Lane, the Old Treasury Building, the Melbourne GPO building, the Arts Centre, Crossley Street Chinatown, the Rialto, Southbank, Collins Street and the District Docklands.

Dates for each individual installation vary throughout the two-week event, with highlights including a magnificent floral arch at Flinders Street Station, a path of peonies outside Pellegrini's, and an aerial flower display in Hosier Lane.

The floral displays have been created by a stack of local florists including Flowers Vasette, Flower Temple, Botanics Melbourne, Queen St Florist, Cecilia Fox, The Road Stall, Casa Verde, Georgie Boy Flowers and Katie Marx. Plants used in the works will be Victorian grown and no floral foam, dye or spray paint will be used in any of the displays. Following the project, the plants will be divvied up into small bouquets that can be gifted to community groups.

You've got from November 14 to 27 to spot the floral pop-ups across Melbourne's CBD. Head to the Urban Blooms website for further information.

