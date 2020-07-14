Melburnians can get 20 per cent off all Deliveroo orders right now

The see-saw effect of going in and out of lockdown has not been kind to the hospitality industry. In a show of support, food delivery service Deliveroo has announced a 20 per cent discount to all customers who order from a local restaurant – both to lift the spirits of Melburnians and to increase trade to struggling restaurants.

The offer is available Monday through Thursday on all orders over $30 for at least the next two weeks. There will be around 5,000 restaurants included in the deal across metropolitan Melbourne. All you need to do is look out for the 20 per cent off discount tag on the app.

Deliveroo has said they will foot the bill to make sure restaurants aren’t left out of pocket due to the discount. Check out more on the website.

Restaurants need your help: here are three easy ways to help them out.

Share the story