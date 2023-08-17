From electro pioneers to indie rockers, the outdoor music festival has signed, sealed and delivered a smashing line-up for 2023

Start dusting off that sofa and doof stick as the countdown for Meredith Music Festival is officially on. Set to make a glorious return to the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre for Meredith Thirty One, the festival has announced its line-up for 2023 with Kraftwerk, Alex G, Alvvays and Caroline Polacheck as the main headliners.

As well as new surprises that have been "tweaked and tuned up" for this year for Meredith Thirty One, you can expect the return of Meredith’s Ecoplex Cinema, the Pink Flamingo Bar and Eric’s Terrace.

We’ll see you all at the Sunset Strip for a sundowner, and until then, here’s what you need to know about this year’s festival.

When and where is Meredith Music Festival?

Meredith Music Festival will run between December 8-10, 2023, and is held near the town of Meredith in the shire of Golden Plains, Victoria.

Who is on the Meredith Music Festival line-up for 2023?

From punk to hip-hop, there's quite literally something for every eardrum on this year’s line-up. As well as locking in the electronic band Kraftwerk (famous for techy tracks like ‘The Model’ and ‘Computer Love’), American singers Caroline Polacheck and Alex G will also make their way Down Under. Other headlining acts include the Canadian indie pop band Alvvays, while the hip-hop group Souls of Mischief will also make their way to Australia for the very first time (we can't wait to hear anthems like ‘93 'til Infinity’ and ‘Step to My Girl’ live).

The full line-up so far includes: Kraftwerk, Caroline Polachek, Alvvays, Alex G, Eris Drew & Octo Octa, Flowdan, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Sneaky Sound System, No Fixed Address, Souls of Mischief, Cable Ties, Blawan, Floodlights, moktar, Telenova, They Hate Change, C.O.F.F.I.N., dameeeela, Bumpy, Kuniyuki, Meninyan, Miss Kaninna, Gut Health, Ali, Milo Eastwood, Watty Thompson, Mary Lattimore, Pachyman and the City of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band.

A "handful more" artists will be added soon.

How much are tickets for Meredith, and how do we get them?

Meredith Thirty One tickets are $488 (including booking fee), and the price includes all camping and parking, as well as access to the full three days and two nights of Meredith.

As usual, most tickets to Meredith Thirty One are available via the Subscriber Ticket Ballot before they go on public sale. To secure tickets through the ballot, become a subscriber if you aren’t already and click here to enter before Tuesday, August 22.

After the Ballot, there will be online sales on Wednesday, August 30 at 11am AEST. Make sure you’re logged into your Supernatural Ticket Centre account before 11am. You can buy up to three tickets per person. A small amount of tickets will also be made available via Aunty’s Last Chance.



To learn more about ticketing for this year’s festival, visit the Meredith website here.

