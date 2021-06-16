Metro border and 25km bubble to end as Melbourne eases restrictions

Restrictions for Victorians will be changing from Thursday night – here’s what you need to know

Acting premier James Merlino has announced that metropolitan Melbourne is moving to further ease restrictions as of 11.59pm on Thursday, June 17. The main takeaways, as predicted, is that residents of metro Melbourne are moving to the restrictions currently in place across regional Victoria. Additionally, the state’s metro-regional border will be coming down, and metro Melburnians won’t be restricted by a 25km bubble.

Here's what is changing for those in metropolitan Melbourne from 11.59pm on Thursday, June 17 onwards:

Masks are no longer required outdoors, however, they are still necessary indoors (including while shopping, at work or on public transport).

You can have two visitors in your home per day.

Outdoor public gatherings can increase to 20 people.

The 25km travel limit is no longer in place.

Gyms, indoor entertainment venues and electronic gaming venues can reopen with patron caps in place.

Competition and community sport can return.

If you can work from home you should work from home, however, there is now clearance to have up to 50 per cent (or up to 20 people, whichever is greater) of workers back to the office.

There is no longer a limit on those living in metropolitan Melbourne travelling to regional Victoria.

For the full list of what is allowed in metropolitan Melbourne, head to the government website.

For residents in regional Victoria, current restrictions will ease further on Thursday night, including increased patron caps in restaurants and workplaces. For exact rules, visit the government website.

It’s suggested that these settings will be in place for a further seven days, and public health officials will be reassessing daily as to whether we can move to open up further.

A reminder: if you have any symptoms, get tested. Eligible for the vaccine? Here’s where to book your shot.

