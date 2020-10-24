MelbourneChange city
Flinders Street Station empty
Photograph: Wee Ping Khoo/Unsplash

Metro Melbourne easing restrictions 'on pause', pending results

The northern suburbs outbreak has scuppered plans to announce any reopenings

By
Rebecca Russo
Premier Dan Andrews has announced a “cautious pause” to restriction changes that were slated for today. The premier spoke in his daily news conference about the need to wait for around 1,000 test results to come back from the outbreak in northern Melbourne in order to make changes about restrictions in metro Melbourne. 

“We just need to wait for these important swabs to be processed in the labs just to rule out that there is widespread community transmission in the suburbs,” said Andrews.  

The premier hopes to update the public in “a couple of days time” about the reopening of hospitality, retail and other industries that were originally slated for November 1. Tuesday is when it is expected we will hear more about restriction changes.

“I know it’s very frustrating… [but] it is not appropriate for us to do that now. It will be in the next couple of days,” said Andrews. 

Victoria recorded seven new cases in the last 24 hours, which means the rolling average in the last 14-day period is just 4.6. There are currently 100 active cases in Victoria.

A reminder: if you have any symptoms, please get tested. Here is everything you need to know about outbreaks and testing sites in Victoria

Keep up to date with the rules: Here is what you can and can’t do in Victoria.

