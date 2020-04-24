Miss boba tea? You can now get DIY bubble tea kits delivered

If you’re missing your daily cup of bubble tea while you’re at home, here’s a solution for you.

Bubble Tea Club will send out a pack filled with premium tea leaves, fructose, tapioca pearls and creamer. All ingredients are sourced from Taiwan and include recipes with all the info you’ll need to prepare the tea, cook the pearls and assemble your own delicious bubble tea cup.

Obviously, as you’re putting it together yourself, you’ll get to adjust the ingredients and flavour to your liking. There are currently eight flavours to choose from including milk tea, taro tea, Thai, honeydew, mango, green apple, passionfruit and lychee. There’s a broad selection of topping options, too. It’s being promoted as Australia’s first DIY bubble tea kit with the BTC team claiming it’s “as easy to make as instant noodles”.

The packs start at $24.95 for a five pack of Milk Tea, with ten, 20, 40 and even a 365 serving packs available. Get yours here.

In case you missed it: Din Tai Fung is now delivering frozen dumplings.