Miznon want to cater your Friday night Shabbat dinners

Ah, Shabbat, the day of rest. A day where you traditionally sit down to Friday night dinner with your family. A day where you usually have a member of the household slaving away over the said dinner.

Well, Miznon is truly making it a day of rest because not only has it started doing takeaway and delivery, but it is now offering 'Friday Shabbat Dinner' packs that can cater for up to four people (if you're really hungry) and it definitely includes a loaf of challah. The current orders are for families of two ($80) or four ($160), and if you get in touch in advance, they will be able to cater for dietaries.

The menu is currently spinach (for two) or its whole cauliflower (for four); pita greens salad; lamb stew or chicken schnitzel malka; roasted sweet potato; Valrhona chocolate mousse; and challah (500g for two, 1kg for four).

If you want to roll your order up with stocking up the fridge, Miznon is also selling staples such as tahini, falafel mix and chilli sauce in bulk.

A little bird (OK, its website) also told us that if you pick your orders up rather than opting for delivery, then you'll receive a 10 per cent discount. While we may not all sit down to a weekly Shabbat dinner, it doesn't mean you can't get involved. At the very least, it is an excuse to sit down to an amazing Friday night dinner with the ones you're in isolation with.

Orders for Shabbat dinners must be placed before 8pm on the Thursday before by calling 03 9670 2861.