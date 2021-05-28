These Melbourne brewers are bringing booze to you – and a hell of a lot of merch

The team at popular Melbourne brewery Moon Dog appreciate all the support you’ve given them over the years at their two venues (the OG in Abbotsford and the beer playground out in Preston) so they wanted to give Moon Dog lovers something else to look forward to: a beer subscription box.

Moon Doggies boxes are filled to the brim with all your favourite Moon Dog drinks plus a bunch more. The boxes, which launched in April, ship every two months, and are your direct line to the brewery – they feature a selection of exclusive beers, one-of-a-kind merch and some more wild ideas all boxed up and sent to your doorstep. Those wacky ideas include novelty stickers and an expertly curated Moon Doggies Spotify playlist.

Photograph: Supplied

The next box is set to ship in June and will be a cocktail edition. Inside it will include an oat cream IPA, a vanilla hazy pale ale, a cucumber, chilli and coriander gose, as well as a butterscotch pale ale. There’s also two of Moon Dog’s Game of Thrones collab brews, more exclusive merch and even beer-y cocktail recipes.

To sign up for a box, head to Moon Dog’s website. They’ll set you back $99 per box and you can opt-out of the subscription at any time.

